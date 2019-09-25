Barton Investment Management Lowered Equinix (EQIX) Position By $631,008; Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Shorts Increased By 10.2%

Barton Investment Management decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management sold 1,252 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Barton Investment Management holds 47,264 shares with $23.84 million value, down from 48,516 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $572.04. About 407,402 shares traded or 3.17% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) had an increase of 10.2% in short interest. BZH’s SI was 2.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.2% from 1.82M shares previously. With 491,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH)’s short sellers to cover BZH’s short positions. The SI to Beazer Homes Usa Inc’s float is 6.61%. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 795,103 shares traded or 69.73% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -3.06% below currents $572.04 stock price. Equinix had 16 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Nomura maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 11,198 shares. Axa has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Vanguard Gp Inc reported 10.72 million shares stake. Security Capital has invested 4.41% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sei has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Natl Pension Ser reported 0.16% stake. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,160 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 39,205 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Utah Retirement reported 18,176 shares stake. Ejf invested in 600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macquarie Group invested in 102,879 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 189,633 shares stake. Camarda Advisors Ltd Com invested in 10 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Beazer Homes USA, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc owns 109,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 414,671 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 159,887 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 35,531 shares. Quantbot L P invested in 2,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,316 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 271,469 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 98,205 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% or 323,110 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 110,230 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity. MERRILL ALLAN P had bought 5,192 shares worth $49,999.