Barton Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose; As Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Stock Rose, Mangrove Partners Lifted Stake by $497,222

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 243 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.66 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 07/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business:; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 77,612 shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,945 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 56,340 shares stake. Ellington Gp invested 0.04% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 2,252 shares. 90,412 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 12,447 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 1,858 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 5,755 shares. 8,104 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Citigroup Inc holds 4,253 shares. 11 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated. Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 44,600 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 0.04% or 49,875 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 3,515 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Seix Investment Advisors Completes Offering of $404.7 Million CLO – PRNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Virtus Investment Partners Launches Virtus SGA Emerging Markets Growth Fund Managed by Sustainable Growth Advisers – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2018 Assets Under Management – PR Newswire” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 13,787 shares or 5.6% of the stock. Regent Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crystal Rock Cap Management invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc holds 12,716 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,545 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.68% or 735,592 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 175,450 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 402 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 5,000 shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Retail Bank Usa accumulated 4,543 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artemis Inv Llp accumulated 58,789 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP holds 6.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,600 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 997 shares.