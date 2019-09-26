Barton Investment Management Increases Stake in Grubhub (GRUB); Braun Stacey Associates Has Lowered Position in Chevron (CVX) as Share Value Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 136,303 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.96 million, down from 140,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 1.87 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp Com by 31,660 shares to 593,245 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 18,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Lc accumulated 1.79 million shares. Loudon Mngmt Lc holds 3,663 shares. First Bancorp Tru holds 1.49% or 20,248 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 101,722 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Communication. Interactive Advsr invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co reported 18,158 shares. Davis R M Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meridian Inv Counsel holds 3.81% or 55,452 shares. The Connecticut-based Armstrong Shaw Ct has invested 3.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Assetmark Inc invested in 151,664 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Biondo Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 1.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.16% or 1.03 million shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lbmc Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.34 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.