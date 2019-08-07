Barton Investment Management Increases Position in Equinix (EQIX); As Alleghany Del (Y) Market Valuation Rose, Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $46.4 during the last trading session, reaching $741.57. About 140,447 shares traded or 59.09% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99M, up from 44,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $13.59 during the last trading session, reaching $533.45. About 311,220 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,862 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,114 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 127,563 shares. Piedmont Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). London Of Virginia holds 1% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 190,387 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0% or 696 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 47,288 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 3,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 53,672 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 78,548 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 116,262 shares to 473,065 shares, valued at $22.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 48,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,698 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 51,254 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hl Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,100 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,159 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset accumulated 7,141 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa owns 27,774 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 13 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Limited has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fairview Capital Mngmt invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 53 shares. Fiduciary reported 964 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 104,032 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.71% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3.60 million shares.

