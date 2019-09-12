Barton Investment Management Increased Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $1.17 Million; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Fred Alger Management Trimmed Its Stake by $91.55 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 405,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 758,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.64 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 863,541 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $67.35. About 1.19M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $669.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares to 46,208 shares, valued at $87.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,285 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $510.64 million for 24.11 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.