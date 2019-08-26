Barton Investment Management Increased Air Lease (AL) Position By $1.17 Million; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Position

Barton Investment Management increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management acquired 34,357 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Barton Investment Management holds 566,752 shares with $19.47M value, up from 532,395 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 993,210 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired 41,532 shares as Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)’s stock declined 0.13%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 781,043 shares with $11.57 million value, up from 739,511 last quarter. Howard Bancorp Inc now has $271.90M valuation. It closed at $14.25 lastly. It is up 10.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Completes $25 Million Subordinated Debt Offering – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc owns 701,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 58,630 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd owns 14,985 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mendon Cap Advsrs Corporation stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 213,825 were accumulated by State Street. The Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.07% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Moreover, Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 73,600 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 81,435 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company reported 199,687 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank reported 5,831 shares. 202 were reported by Tower Research Llc (Trc). Financial Grp Inc has 0.27% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 43,361 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon. Gru holds 0% or 8,336 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,780 activity. 201 Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares with value of $2,597 were bought by Steil Jack E. Another trade for 108 shares valued at $1,395 was bought by Jones Thomas Randy. $1,395 worth of stock was bought by TURNER FRANK K JR on Wednesday, July 10. 541 shares valued at $6,990 were bought by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. 379 shares were bought by Coffman George C., worth $4,897 on Wednesday, July 10.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Cowen Inc stake by 188,265 shares to 433,185 valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) stake by 29,800 shares and now owns 40,800 shares. Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) was reduced too.