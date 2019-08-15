Barton Investment Management Holds Stake in Air Lease (AL); Fort Washington Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Mplx LP Limited Partners (MPLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp Limited Partners (MPLX) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 40,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 307,664 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 266,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp Limited Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 2.28 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47 million, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 626,917 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Glenmede Na owns 5,367 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 175,000 shares. 119 were accumulated by Kwmg Ltd Liability. North Star Investment Corp invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Zeke Cap Advsr accumulated 10,619 shares. Parkside Bancorp And invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 243,723 shares. 757,918 are held by Osterweis Management. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Btr Capital reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Underhill Investment Lc has 512,475 shares. Markston Interest Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.17% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Wednesday, August 7. The insider SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 24,268 shares to 246,767 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,294 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Cap Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 70,746 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Goodwin Daniel L owns 36,100 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 19,241 were reported by Linscomb Williams. 245,261 were reported by Private Advisors. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Llc holds 0.1% or 14,014 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 38,926 shares. Parkside Bank reported 34,165 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 5.45 million shares. 5.01 million are owned by Advisory Rech Incorporated. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.94% or 460,154 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 1.83 million were reported by Tpg (Sbs) Advsr Incorporated. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 8.52 million shares. 9,785 are held by Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability.

