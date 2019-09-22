Barton Investment Management Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Decreased by $497,800; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Cut Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) as Stock Price Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 7,474 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164,000, down from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 1.15M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN)

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,445 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, down from 95,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Tender Offer Now Scheduled to Expire April 13; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Ser accumulated 1.59M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd accumulated 268,483 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 25 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 594,500 shares. Tanaka holds 5.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 24,703 shares. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 1.47% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 47,454 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated reported 89,365 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ims Mngmt owns 1.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,179 shares. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 35,118 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Annex Advisory Svcs holds 22,361 shares. Harvest Cap Management invested in 0.07% or 2,985 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 650 shares. Wms Partners Lc owns 6,861 shares. Newfocus Gru Lc reported 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Strum & Towne invested 0.67% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 47.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.00 million shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $47.34M on Friday, May 17.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO) by 30,062 shares to 80,348 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc owns 105,928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 799,020 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Japan-based Nomura Holding has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company accumulated 0.1% or 3.70 million shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 38,953 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 12,542 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Steel Partners LP owns 25,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 15,783 shares. Olstein Limited Partnership reported 65,000 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.05% stake. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 22,875 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 13,729 shares.

