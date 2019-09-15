Barton Investment Management Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Lowered by $1.74 Million; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Firsthand Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 4,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 536,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.13M, down from 541,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.58M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK FOR COPY OF EVERY PRIVACY ASSESSMENT IT HAD PREPARED AS REQUIRED UNDER 2011 U.S. FTC CONSENT AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – ON FACEBOOK LIVE, QUICKLY BUILT TOOLS TO DETERMINE IF PEOPLE THINKING OF HARM, SUICIDE-ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 07/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS INTRODUCING VIDEO CHAT IN MESSENGER LITE; 27/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s snub of UK parliament “astonishing” says lawmaker; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK PAUSED APP REVIEW LAST WEEK WHILE IT IMPLEMENT CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook’s core app are getting new leaders as part of a massive executive reorg; 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J & Company, New York-based fund reported 762 shares. Junto Lp owns 2.85% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 134,537 shares. Moreover, First Advisors LP has 1.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.46 million shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 70,735 shares. Bragg Advisors owns 1,067 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.01% or 947 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp accumulated 10,655 shares. First Foundation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 828 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested in 1.37% or 10,542 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.09% or 1,950 shares. Endowment Management LP accumulated 0.03% or 970 shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 498 shares. Amp Capital Invsts holds 159,013 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt has 24,225 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 29,493 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 8,639 shares stake. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 64,709 shares. Modera Wealth Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,840 shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,530 shares. Main Street Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 2,453 shares. Ulysses Lc owns 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,000 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 71,934 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company holds 1.65% or 1.21 million shares. Thornburg Mgmt reported 829,251 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,594 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,699 shares. Cullinan Assocs, Kentucky-based fund reported 125,800 shares. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc. by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.