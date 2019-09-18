Barton Investment Management Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Increased by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Golden Gate Private Equity Decreased Its Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stake by $882,700 as Stock Value Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.59. About 81,591 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 337,960 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GRUB deepens Applebee’s, IHOP partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domino’s sticks with in-house delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares to 46,208 shares, valued at $87.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,264 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. accumulated 1,196 shares. Virtu Ltd Com reported 12,219 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 4,000 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 47,004 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 92,908 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 83,214 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cap Guardian reported 0.04% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Llc stated it has 2,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 16,721 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 36,797 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 1,341 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 498,919 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.