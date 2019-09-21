Barton Investment Management Holding in Air Lease (AL) Lowered by $594,172; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Trimmed Holding by $301.59 Million

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 14,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 552,260 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83 million, down from 566,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 459,285 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43B, down from 404.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 12/03/2018 – INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE INWT.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.70; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Asset Mgmt Net Rev $3.19B; 18/04/2018 – MUSCLE MAKER INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, ROBERT MORGAN RESIGNED AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 16% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4.30M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.67 million shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 736,700 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. Westwood Hldg Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 97,726 shares. New York-based Bridger Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.35% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Michigan-based White Pine Investment Co has invested 2.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Alliancebernstein LP has 3.68M shares. Earnest Partners Ltd invested in 0.19% or 484,606 shares. Park Natl Oh has 5,632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park Circle accumulated 800 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 103,993 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First In holds 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 512 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bullish Options Activity Continues in Morgan Stanley (MS), Targeting Earnings (Oct. 15) and FOMC Rate Decision (Oct. 30) as Catalyst -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.00B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 21,050 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 19,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 5,318 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id has invested 0.15% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 5,537 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 129,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0% or 200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 5.06 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 88,810 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Nfc Invs Ltd Co holds 4.45% or 377,130 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.21M for 7.90 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.