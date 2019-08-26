Barton Investment Management Has Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Hyman Charles D Continues to Hold Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 7,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 249,685 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10 million, up from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.77 million shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86 million, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 4.21 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.