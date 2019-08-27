Barton Investment Management Has Upped By $3.42 Million Its Grubhub (GRUB) Position; Modern Media Acquisition – Right (MMDMR) SI Increased By 7.68%

Modern Media Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:MMDMR) had an increase of 7.68% in short interest. MMDMR’s SI was 50,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.68% from 46,900 shares previously. With 25,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Modern Media Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:MMDMR)’s short sellers to cover MMDMR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3769. About 49,000 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDMR) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barton Investment Management increased Grubhub (GRUB) stake by 9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management acquired 49,562 shares as Grubhub (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Barton Investment Management holds 600,247 shares with $41.70M value, up from 550,685 last quarter. Grubhub now has $5.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 2.00 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries

More notable recent Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDMR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K Modern Media Acquisition For: Jul 29 – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Intention to Extend Date by Which It Must Consummate Business Combination – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Enters into Merger Agreement with Akazoo Ltd., a global music streaming platform – Business Wire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” published on May 17, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $180 Million Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: May 12, 2017.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $95.17’s average target is 62.68% above currents $58.5 stock price. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup upgraded Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Grubhub: The Crash Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For GrubHub – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub M&A Speculation May Have Merit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.