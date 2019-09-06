Barton Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Dodge & Cox Decreased by $5.09 Million Its Holding

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.58. About 3.99M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 61,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 768,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.93 million, down from 830,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 4.03M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 307,750 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $467.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 127,450 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fin Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 17,792 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. World Asset owns 170,936 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 79,728 shares stake. Ledyard Bank & Trust invested in 29,446 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs invested 0.71% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund accumulated 0.93% or 51,319 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited invested in 2.88% or 377,000 shares. Rnc Mgmt stated it has 14,689 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Duff Phelps Management reported 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Conning holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 615,906 shares. Avalon Lc reported 1.16 million shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Caxton Lp stated it has 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 55,037 shares. 150 were reported by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 6.07% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 285 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 134 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 43,700 shares. Cap Global Investors stated it has 3.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd holds 0.51% or 22,409 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 19,088 shares. Centurylink reported 1,743 shares stake. J Goldman Lp holds 56,098 shares. First City Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 1,335 shares. Moreover, Inv House has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation stated it has 1,721 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Inc invested in 3,653 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares to 46,416 shares, valued at $82.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.