Barton Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Share Value Declined; As The Gorman (GRC) Stock Value Rose, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $795,399

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 57,505 shares traded or 37.77% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.25. About 8.71M shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares to 59,225 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 1.89M shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 4,524 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8,085 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 581,494 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 38,493 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 27,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 3,247 are held by Legal General Gru Pcl. Citigroup reported 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Manufacturers Life The holds 6,599 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 27,340 shares. Sei Company reported 6,525 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.02% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 21,045 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 377 shares.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Workiva Wins GRC Value Award for Policy Management – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gold Resource Corporation Declares January Monthly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Geller Advsr Llc has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Fund has invested 0.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Park Avenue Limited has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 10,463 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toth Finance Advisory has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jefferies Gp Lc owns 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,599 shares. Centurylink Inv has 1,743 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd has 777 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 321 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 6,670 shares to 13,730 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com.