Barton Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in American Tower (AMT) as Shares Rose; Shelton Capital Management Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $237.84. About 1.79 million shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 49,562 shares to 600,247 shares, valued at $41.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 1.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sns Grp Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd, a California-based fund reported 3,613 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.5% or 204,198 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 1,247 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.07% or 1,615 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests reported 2,273 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 224,282 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Llc holds 2,355 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson has 61,260 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.3% or 294,410 shares. 3,478 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Cookson Peirce & invested in 3.16% or 189,760 shares. 49,150 were reported by Selkirk Management Limited Com.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2,288 shares to 289 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,316 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).