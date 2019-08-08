Barton Investment Management Has Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $1.55 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.28 Million

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 12,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,260 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 73,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86 million, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.32% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 the insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). American Intl Group Inc reported 131,535 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Incorporated Lc holds 49,856 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 165,126 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Inc has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 2,587 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.07% or 35,780 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.46% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 222,182 shares. Spinnaker has 0.35% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.19% or 63,845 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Co holds 1.42% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 35,403 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Susquehanna International Gru Llp owns 575,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.67% or 50,928 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vanguard Group holds 338.51M shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Ent Services has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,419 shares. Snow Management Lp owns 261,185 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 1.19M shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt owns 195,950 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation accumulated 2.00M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 2.96% or 54,842 shares. F&V Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.73% stake. Salem Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,150 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 19,214 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.53% stake. Mariner Limited Company reported 663,367 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 60,340 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,840 shares to 83,397 shares, valued at $23.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).