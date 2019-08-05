Barton Investment Management Has Raised By $1.17 Million Its Air Lease (AL) Position; Western Digital (WDC) Had 5 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Benchmark to “Sell”. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, April 26. Robert W. Baird has “Underperform” rating and $4000 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. See Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) latest ratings:

Barton Investment Management increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management acquired 34,357 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Barton Investment Management holds 566,752 shares with $19.47 million value, up from 532,395 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.28B valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 14,373 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.20 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 4.62% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 232,977 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UVE, AMD, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 18.18% above currents $38.5 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.