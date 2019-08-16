Barton Investment Management Has Raised Air Lease (AL) Position; Suntrust Banks (STI)’s Sentiment Is 0.72

Barton Investment Management increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management acquired 34,357 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Barton Investment Management holds 566,752 shares with $19.47 million value, up from 532,395 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 701,048 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 260 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 362 sold and reduced their stakes in Suntrust Banks Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 334.46 million shares, up from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Suntrust Banks Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 95 Reduced: 267 Increased: 163 New Position: 97.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 19.89% above currents $37.95 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Markston Intl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 700 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 27,300 shares. Cap Counsel Lc Ny holds 583,510 shares. Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Beach Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,991 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 25,783 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 48,046 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bamco Inc New York invested 0.27% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Huntington State Bank has 143,076 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gagnon Advsrs Llc invested in 254,950 shares or 5.01% of the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.32 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 10.4 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.40M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.