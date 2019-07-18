Barton Investment Management Has Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Shares Rose; Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $369,304 as Share Value Rose

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.27% or $37.23 during the last trading session, reaching $325.21. About 30.45 million shares traded or 420.66% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.45. About 4.98 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares to 48,057 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,694 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $1.81M worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Lc invested in 161,990 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Company accumulated 84,577 shares. 207,718 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Old Republic Corp holds 2.04% or 727,100 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,119 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel reported 3.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Co has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 57,243 shares. Moreover, Shelter Mutual has 3.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.50M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 163,032 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Llc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clarkston Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 527,907 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29 million.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares to 566,752 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 28,050 shares. Mcdaniel Terry has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 309 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 44,400 shares. D L Carlson Gp reported 12,374 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 725 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 205,961 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Com Ltd owns 620 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,924 shares. 630 were reported by Adirondack Tru. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,248 were reported by Finemark Fincl Bank &. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas accumulated 0.04% or 839 shares.