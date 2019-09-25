Barton Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by $1.17 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $34.60 Million

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 1.92M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 260,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.93 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392.26 million, up from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GRUB deepens Applebee’s, IHOP partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is GrubHub (GRUB) Down 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Grubhub Features Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Free Food With The Launch Of “Perks” – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could California’s AB5 Gig Workers Bill Hurt Grubhub? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares to 46,208 shares, valued at $87.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,678 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Amazon, Netflix and Apple shares are no longer beloved by the average investor – MarketWatch” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 497,085 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $210.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.32M shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).