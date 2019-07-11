Barton Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position in Grubhub (GRUB) as Valuation Declined; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Shares Rose, Holder Nuance Investments Has Decreased Stake

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 49,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,247 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.70M, up from 550,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 1.59 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 71,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,838 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, down from 224,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 215,011 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GrubHub -14% on Q4 misses, downside EBITDA guide – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Has Amazon Lost to Uber Eats on the Food Delivery Front? – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “1 GrubHub Bull, 2 Neutral Analysts Review Q1 Report – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Is Up 128% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Gains on Amazon Restaurants Shut-Down – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 198,385 shares to 323,001 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 24,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Macquarie: Diageo Poised For Higher American Sales, Market Share – Benzinga” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo: A Premiumization Play At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo’s Chairman Just Spent $1.2 Million on Its Stock. Should You Buy, Too? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 26, 2018.