Barton Investment Management Has Lifted Grubhub (GRUB) Stake by $1.17 Million; Stock Declined; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $4.42 Million; Shares Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 130,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, down from 230,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 3.14M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 1.64M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,736 shares to 536,678 shares, valued at $197.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,445 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.19M for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 37,741 shares to 47,561 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unisys Corp (Prn) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 51.60M shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

