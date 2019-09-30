Barton Investment Management Has Increased Its Grubhub (GRUB) Stake; GALANE GOLD LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (GGGOF) Shorts Increased By 625%

Barton Investment Management increased Grubhub (GRUB) stake by 2.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management acquired 15,200 shares as Grubhub (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Barton Investment Management holds 615,447 shares with $48.00 million value, up from 600,247 last quarter. Grubhub now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.48M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA

GALANE GOLD LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GGGOF) had an increase of 625% in short interest. GGGOF’s SI was 14,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 625% from 2,000 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 0 days are for GALANE GOLD LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GGGOF)’s short sellers to cover GGGOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.89% or $0.0056 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0894. About 91,944 shares traded. Galane Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGGOF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barton Investment Management decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,252 shares to 47,264 valued at $23.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 4,736 shares and now owns 536,678 shares. Shopify Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $93.86’s average target is 68.03% above currents $55.86 stock price. GrubHub had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $12200 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guggenheim slashes its GRUB target – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grubhub: Delivering Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonaldâ€™s Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Galane Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGGOF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Offers a De-Risked Way to Gain from the Rising Gold Price – Midas Letter” on September 12, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “Rising Gold Prices and the Global Economy Explained – Midas Letter” published on August 15, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “As Gold Prices Rise, Pay Attention to Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG) – Midas Letter” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Galane Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGGOF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG) Reports Financial Results for Q2 2019 – Midas Letter” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO: Galane Gold Inc (CVE:GG) Botswana Project Generates Soaring Revenue – Midas Letter” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. The company has market cap of $17.81 million. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. It currently has negative earnings.