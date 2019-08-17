Barton Investment Management Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Ii-vi (IIVI) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Barton Investment Management increased Electronic Arts (EA) stake by 5.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management acquired 15,375 shares as Electronic Arts (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Barton Investment Management holds 293,819 shares with $29.86M value, up from 278,444 last quarter. Electronic Arts now has $26.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 120 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 83 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ii-vi Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 55.88 million shares, down from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ii-vi Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 68 Increased: 80 New Position: 40.

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.79’s average target is 19.24% above currents $89.56 stock price. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb owns 7,673 shares. Moreover, Ally has 0.68% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 35,000 shares. Nuwave Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.24% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cleararc Capital invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Street invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Intrust Natl Bank Na invested in 1,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 471,213 shares. Copper Rock Prns Limited Co reported 1.28% stake. Technologies Crossover V Ltd Liability invested 70.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Virtu Limited Liability Corp reported 5,213 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.12% or 93,961 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Company has 9,745 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 4,515 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,564 shares.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 23.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

The stock increased 3.35% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 770,214 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. holds 6.95% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated for 655,228 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 836,407 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 3.21% invested in the company for 170,870 shares. The California-based Firsthand Capital Management Inc. has invested 3.05% in the stock. Needham Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 168,600 shares.