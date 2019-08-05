Barton Investment Management Has Decreased Its American Tower (AMT) Holding; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Upped Pg&E (PCG) Holding

Barton Investment Management decreased American Tower (AMT) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as American Tower (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Barton Investment Management holds 159,808 shares with $31.49M value, down from 162,553 last quarter. American Tower now has $93.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $214.52. About 54,866 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 136.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centerbridge Partners Lp acquired 3.89M shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 6.75M shares with $120.14 million value, up from 2.86M last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $9.55B valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 85,852 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Barton Investment Management increased Coupa Software Inc Com stake by 86,915 shares to 94,235 valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 49,562 shares and now owns 600,247 shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $22500 highest and $167 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is -4.28% below currents $214.52 stock price. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. UBS downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, June 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $22200 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Inv Advsrs has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc owns 0.54% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,475 shares. First Personal Ser reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 8,771 shares stake. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0.8% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 46,920 shares. Newfocus Finance Group Inc Lc holds 1,173 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Duncker Streett & Company Inc has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability reported 6,595 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.18% or 40,368 shares. Fcg Lc holds 1,587 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Yorktown & Co. Torray Limited Liability has 2.61% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.13% or 1,630 shares in its portfolio. James Invest has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gateway Advisers Lc invested in 0.04% or 21,316 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PG\u0026E had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Friday, June 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $22 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PCG in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.