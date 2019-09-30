Barton Investment Management Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $393,744; GETCHELL GOLD CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (GGLDF) Shorts Down By 44.83%

Barton Investment Management decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 0.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management sold 208 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Barton Investment Management holds 46,208 shares with $87.50 million value, down from 46,416 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $853.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S

Getchell Gold Corp., a junior mining exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $396,284. It explores for gold and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal project is the Hot Springs Peak property that includes 98 unpatented lode mining claims located to the northeast of Winnemucca in northern Nevada.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

