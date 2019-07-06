Barton Investment Management Has Cut Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.88 Million; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Declined, Fulton Bank Has Cut by $387,112 Its Position

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 4,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 45,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,991 shares to 48,516 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 37,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $240.81M for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,557 shares to 73,211 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Fds Inc (PCBIX) by 26,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Tr (GICIX).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.