Barton Investment Management Has Cut Position in American Tower (AMT) by $540,765 as Share Value Rose; Robecosam Ag Holds Position in Ii Vi (IIVI)

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 1.34M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.94 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 896,752 shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,465 shares to 75,987 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,000 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 37,160 shares to 578,055 shares, valued at $26.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

