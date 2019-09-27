Barton Investment Management Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $1.74 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Valuation Declined

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 370,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.97 million, up from 347,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 10.15M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 4,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 536,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.13 million, down from 541,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $263.31. About 7.70M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wp Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 6,917 shares to 304,980 shares, valued at $24.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA) by 25,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 27,168 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Klingenstein Fields & Company Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Central Retail Bank & Tru stated it has 1,689 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Personal Cap Corp invested in 0.01% or 10,223 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt has 0.52% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 68,308 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.48% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.14M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg accumulated 412,667 shares or 0.25% of the stock. De Burlo Group, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,550 shares. Endurant Capital Management LP owns 89,008 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Llc owns 18,330 shares. Moreover, Private Na has 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fiduciary Trust stated it has 291,052 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gladius Cap Management LP stated it has 3,533 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 3,153 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication accumulated 12,103 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.49% or 250,029 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 43,943 shares. 6,398 were reported by Cwm. Dupont Mngmt Corp has 0.28% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 0.45% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,678 shares. 9 were reported by Amer Rech Mngmt Communication. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Conning Inc accumulated 0.09% or 7,055 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management invested in 4,690 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sns Grp Limited Liability accumulated 1,781 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).