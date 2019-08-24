Barton Investment Management Decreased Its American Tower (AMT) Stake by $540,765; Stock Rose; Cutler Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by $488,700 as Market Value Were Volatile

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 458.85% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares to 46,416 shares, valued at $82.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $305,000 activity.

