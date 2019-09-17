Barton Investment Management Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Hc2 Holdings (HCHC) Shorts Down By 2.23%

Barton Investment Management decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) stake by 6.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management sold 6,550 shares as Qualcomm (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Barton Investment Management holds 89,445 shares with $6.80 million value, down from 95,995 last quarter. Qualcomm now has $95.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 2.30 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 9.03% above currents $78.6 stock price. QUALCOMM had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 2. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Mellon holds 0.53% or 25.38 million shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 87,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 913 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Financial Counselors Incorporated has 156,321 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 6,651 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 96,510 shares. Legacy Private Trust Co has 3,119 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,878 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 117,805 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 27,551 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 456 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc holds 0.13% or 1.83 million shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,818 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 7,855 shares.

