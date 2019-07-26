Barton Investment Management Cut Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.88 Million as Share Price Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $333.81. About 7.85M shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 805,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.92 million, down from 811,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 209,883 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 49,562 shares to 600,247 shares, valued at $41.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

