Barton Investment Management Boosted By $1.17 Million Its Grubhub (GRUB) Position; Geo Group (the) Reit (GEO) SI Increased By 26.04%

Barton Investment Management increased Grubhub (GRUB) stake by 2.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management acquired 15,200 shares as Grubhub (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Barton Investment Management holds 615,447 shares with $48.00 million value, up from 600,247 last quarter. Grubhub now has $6.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.58% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 2.23 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Geo Group Inc (the) Reit (NYSE:GEO) had an increase of 26.04% in short interest. GEO’s SI was 2.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.04% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 690,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Geo Group Inc (the) Reit (NYSE:GEO)’s short sellers to cover GEO’s short positions. The SI to Geo Group Inc (the) Reit’s float is 1.93%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 808,052 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14

The GEO Group, Inc. is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. GEO is the world's leading well-known provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with activities in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It has a 14.22 P/E ratio.

Barton Investment Management decreased Shopify Inc stake by 2,044 shares to 302,285 valued at $90.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 6,550 shares and now owns 89,445 shares. Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was reduced too.

