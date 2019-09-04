Barton Investment Management Boosted Air Lease (AL) Position By $1.17 Million; US Foods Holding (USFD) SI Increased By 2.87%

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. USFD’s SI was 3.83 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 3.72 million shares previously. With 1.55M avg volume, 3 days are for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s short sellers to cover USFD’s short positions. The SI to US Foods Holding Corp’s float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 1.19M shares traded. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has risen 5.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical USFD News: 22/05/2018 – US Foods Employees ‘Spring into Service’ to Support Chicagoland Charities; 15/03/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – THREE-YEAR PLAN TARGETS 8 PCT – 10 PCT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 4.2% to $224M; 15/03/2018 – US Foods Holding: Three-Yr Plan Targets 8-10% Adjusted EBITDA Growth; 06/03/2018 – US Foods Holding Names Sunil Gupta to the Board; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP USFD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL CASE VOLUME GROWTH OF ABOUT 1%; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CASE VOLUME DECREASED 2.3%; INDEPENDENT RESTAURANT CASE VOLUME INCREASED 4.3%; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – “OUTLOOK FOR INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS AND THE OVERALL INDUSTRY REMAINS STRONG”; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – FOR 2018, OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 6-8% AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $2.00-$2.10 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Barton Investment Management increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barton Investment Management acquired 34,357 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Barton Investment Management holds 566,752 shares with $19.47M value, up from 532,395 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 765,254 shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.81 billion. The Company’s clients include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. It has a 21.97 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016.

