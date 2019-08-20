Bartlett & Co Position in Intel (INTC) Cut as Valuation Declined; Van Hulzen Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $11.13 Million

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 11,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 691,868 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15 million, down from 703,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 10.87M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 89.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 134,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 150,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 2.11 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Enters Risk-Sharing Deal With SFJ Pharmaceuticals for Abituzumab; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 47,485 shares to 319,350 shares, valued at $27.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 8,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,912 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31B for 9.88 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 137,782 shares to 158,165 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 46,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).