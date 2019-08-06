Bartlett & Co Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $15.37 Million; Stock Price Declined; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Trimmed by $235.51 Million

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.76. About 12.52 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 290,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 133,535 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 423,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.07M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 34.90 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Baidu’s New Search Rival Is the World’s Most Valuable Startup – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 47,485 shares to 319,350 shares, valued at $27.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 7.87 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation Building Healthier Communities across the Country with Nearly $3 Million in New Grants to Free Clinics – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

