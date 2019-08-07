Bartlett & Co Lowered Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding; Shorts at REPLY SPA TORINO ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (RPYTF) Lowered By 0.48%

REPLY SPA TORINO ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:RPYTF) had a decrease of 0.48% in short interest. RPYTF’s SI was 62,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.48% from 63,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 627 days are for REPLY SPA TORINO ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:RPYTF)’s short sellers to cover RPYTF’s short positions. It closed at $65.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 12.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 15,038 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Bartlett & Co holds 103,593 shares with $5.01M value, down from 118,631 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $207.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co increased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,761 shares to 365,366 valued at $45.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) stake by 23,165 shares and now owns 80,341 shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Com owns 9,115 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 126,762 shares. Chesley Taft Limited has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,032 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt accumulated 105,903 shares. Farmers owns 22,917 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 6,888 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd reported 1.84% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capital Advsr holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 88,244 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 55,149 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 228,136 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 876,159 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company reported 102,987 shares.

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Brick Reply, a manufacturing activities management platform for the management and control of a smart factory; Click Reply, a supply chain execution platform; Definio Reply, a technological platform for collection, analysis, control, processing, and distribution of financial data; Discovery Reply, a platform for the digital media management projects; and Gaia Reply platform for use in the field of mobility and multimedia.