Bartlett & Co Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.42 Million; Shares Declined; Lyrical Asset Management LP Increased Its Celanese (CE) Holding by $11.60 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 118,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.28M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.15. About 824,372 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 24,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 891,522 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.72M, up from 867,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 2,456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shine Advisory Services stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Strategic Advisors invested in 2,629 shares. 5,601 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.8% or 48,400 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 230,704 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr owns 3,351 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership reported 9,400 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 3,619 shares. 40,127 are owned by Bahl And Gaynor Inc. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 52,470 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Finance Bancshares & has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 23 shares. 382 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc. First Interstate Bancorporation has 235 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% or 3,696 shares. Albion Financial Ut holds 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 86,038 shares. Clarivest Asset has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Country Club Na holds 26,094 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Management Llp accumulated 2,107 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,483 shares. New York-based Gabelli & Inv Advisers has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.57% or 278,023 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,421 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank holds 1.10 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.51 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.32% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank holds 215,300 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burns J W Inc Ny holds 1.23% or 85,207 shares in its portfolio.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 4,084 shares to 13,764 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,471 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).