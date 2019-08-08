Bartlett & Co Has Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $15.37 Million; Share Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Raised Position

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 290,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 133,535 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, down from 423,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 253,982 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 131,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 353,837 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61 million, up from 222,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 4.12 million shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 25,175 shares to 969,104 shares, valued at $77.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 82,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,351 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit Inc (NYSE:AMT) by 6,305 shares to 146,775 shares, valued at $28.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,317 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

