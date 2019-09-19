Bartlett & Co Stake in 3M Company (MMM) Cut as Stock Declined; Next Century Growth Investors Position in Healthequity (HQY) Has Decreased by $1.11 Million

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,369 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 17,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 662,008 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc. (HQY) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 17,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 135,848 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88M, down from 152,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 265,614 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 31,762 shares to 112,103 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Maple reported 8,147 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 121,200 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd accumulated 2,126 shares. Moreover, Harvest Capital Management has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,567 shares. 1,770 were reported by Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Fiera stated it has 1.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clark Management Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,092 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 661,250 shares. Covington Advisors holds 11,416 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc invested in 13,128 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Mackenzie holds 57,068 shares. Beddow Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,075 shares. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 42,837 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More news for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 36,795 shares to 262,068 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 18,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HealthEquity Enters Oversold Territory (HQY) – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: PODD,OPGN,HQY – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.