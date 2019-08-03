Bartlett & Co Cut By $3.01 Million Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; Materialise NV (MTLS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Bartlett & Co decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 28,898 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Bartlett & Co holds 583,875 shares with $60.75M value, down from 612,773 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $290.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

Among 2 analysts covering Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Materialise NV had 2 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. See Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000.

Bartlett & Co increased J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) stake by 4,804 shares to 73,840 valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Deere Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 4,740 shares and now owns 209,147 shares. Alphabet Inc Class C was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Ny has 1.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y, a New York-based fund reported 29,554 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,010 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aspiriant has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ithaka Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 0.05% or 3,000 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc owns 76,305 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. American And Mngmt Co has invested 2.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 20,634 are owned by Stillwater Investment Ltd Co. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak holds 0.32% or 2,429 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co accumulated 48,293 shares. Longer accumulated 2.43% or 19,733 shares. 6,000 were reported by Alethea Cap Ltd Llc. Boston accumulated 43,657 shares. Raymond James And, a Florida-based fund reported 3.48M shares.

The stock decreased 6.61% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 78,629 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – materialise nv | mimics inprint | K173619 | 03/21/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC – “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. It has a 195.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners.

