Bartlett & Co Holding In T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Was Raised; Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Boosted A F L A C (AFL) Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) by 8553.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 13,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,845 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.2. About 1.04M shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $113; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Operations Center in June 2019; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 7.1% Position in HTG Molecular; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE: TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82M. Shares for $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial stated it has 1.25 million shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 345 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 15,974 were reported by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Com. Evanson Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Lifeplan Finance Group invested in 0.08% or 2,951 shares. 5,043 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 268 shares. Proshare Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. 9,533 were accumulated by Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.01% or 1.62 million shares. 363,158 were accumulated by Millennium Lc. Covington Inv Advisors has invested 1.95% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 123,893 shares. Rdl, Virginia-based fund reported 5,160 shares. 69,115 are held by Peninsula Asset Inc.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,535 shares to 63,413 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,326 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

