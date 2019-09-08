Bartlett & Co Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $677,035 as Share Value Rose; Lateef Investment Management LP Holds Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 2,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 383,471 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.29 million, down from 386,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 14.67% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 4.95 million shares traded or 663.50% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 81,478 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 9,153 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah-based Wasatch Advsr has invested 1.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). King Luther Mngmt accumulated 4,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Contravisory accumulated 1,162 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.03% or 4,413 shares. Fdx reported 0.02% stake. Tygh Mgmt stated it has 2.16% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 2,747 shares in its portfolio. 485 are held by Captrust. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 15,248 shares. Jennison Assocs holds 538,070 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Company has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Appoints Margie Dillon, Mike Keller, and Cathy Lego as Board Members – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shift Technology Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRWD, DOCU, GWRE and WORK among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 50,521 shares to 263,598 shares, valued at $41.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 32,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,913 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4,804 shares to 73,840 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 82,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.