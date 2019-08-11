Bartlett & Co Has Increased Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.50 Million as Share Price Declined; Kdi Capital Partners Stake in Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Has Trimmed by $891,261 as Stock Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 18,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 152,741 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 170,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 34,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 165,472 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 130,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,842 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 11,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.