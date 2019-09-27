Bartlett & Co Has Trimmed Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake; Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Sentiment Is 1.17

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 165 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 141 sold and decreased their equity positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The institutional investors in our database now have: 50.63 million shares, up from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 105 Increased: 113 New Position: 52.

Bartlett & Co decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 1.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 2,661 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Bartlett & Co holds 140,517 shares with $17.12M value, down from 143,178 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $13.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.25. About 414,153 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.27 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for 196,500 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 76,000 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has 2.94% invested in the company for 187,171 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has invested 2.51% in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 31,324 shares.

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $177.16 million for 10.25 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual earnings per share reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why I Think Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" on September 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Highlights Positive JZP-258 Phase 3 Study Data – StreetInsider.com" published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast for World Sleep Congress Investor Update – PRNewswire" on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Bioworld.com and their article: "Avadel narcolepsy timing has Jazz dancing faster? – BioWorld Online" published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda's Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie's, Decision Day For J&J – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $128.39. About 373,181 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.61 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is -0.79% below currents $133.25 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $135 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of KSU in report on Monday, July 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $12100 target. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.

Bartlett & Co increased Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) stake by 2,970 shares to 140,948 valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 52,841 shares and now owns 53,887 shares. Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% or 960 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 444,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 35,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 297,596 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Lc reported 85,000 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 107,441 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 199,629 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,106 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited accumulated 0.04% or 6,300 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation has 37,226 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 704,372 shares.