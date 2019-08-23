Bartlett & Co Boosted Its Chevron (CVX) Holding; Incyte (INCY) Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Cut Its Position by $430,000 as Shares Rose

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 4.01 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06 million, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 858,429 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug it’s working with Incyte on

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 365,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, up from 362,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 3.62M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.87% or 3.47M shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital, Colorado-based fund reported 3,158 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc stated it has 6,200 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.39 million shares. 130,908 were reported by Stewart Patten Com Ltd Com. Papp L Roy And reported 79,918 shares. Marietta Invest Prns Lc has 19,540 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 1,173 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Capital Lp invested in 15,171 shares. Bbr Limited reported 9,572 shares. Kdi Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% or 13,232 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank stated it has 46,465 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsr New York stated it has 1.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 1.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 231,643 shares.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14,082 shares to 9,030 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 17,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,925 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

