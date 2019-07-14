Bartlett & Co Trimmed American Express Company (AXP) Position; Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Stake By $329,000

Bartlett & Co decreased American Express Company (AXP) stake by 17.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 11,200 shares as American Express Company (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Bartlett & Co holds 51,519 shares with $5.63 million value, down from 62,719 last quarter. American Express Company now has $106.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) stake by 14.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.25%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 137,727 shares with $2.06M value, down from 161,227 last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com now has $823.20M valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 67,027 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Capital Limited Liability Co owns 51,750 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Llc has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 133 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc stated it has 124,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maltese Limited Liability Co has invested 0.77% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 37,827 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 54,046 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 110,709 shares. Lucas Cap Mngmt holds 0.97% or 54,838 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 43,487 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.21M shares or 0.62% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 370 shares in its portfolio. 59,348 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43,303 activity. Another trade for 1,585 shares valued at $25,011 was bought by Hanson James E. II.

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $17.65M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. 12,500 shares were sold by Squeri Stephen J, worth $1.29 million.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Atlantic Securities. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target.

Bartlett & Co increased Deere Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 4,740 shares to 209,147 valued at $33.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 24,078 shares and now owns 891,522 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

