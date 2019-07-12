Bartlett & Co Upped By $13.39 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Healthcor Management LP Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Healthcor Management Lp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 246.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 723,220 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 1.02 million shares with $53.97M value, up from 293,180 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $22.86B valuation. The stock increased 3.93% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 9.57M shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

Bartlett & Co increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 141.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co acquired 132,552 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Bartlett & Co holds 226,438 shares with $22.92M value, up from 93,886 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter.

Bartlett & Co decreased Vanguard Short (VCSH) stake by 45,708 shares to 443,948 valued at $35.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 2,361 shares and now owns 78,038 shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Mngmt LP stated it has 26,000 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru owns 7.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.70M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 577,323 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 109,629 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. 37,062 were accumulated by Birinyi Associate. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 711,817 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 9,631 shares. 14,236 were accumulated by Maple Mngmt. Mengis Management reported 3.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Estabrook Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 2,794 shares stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Schwaneke Jeffrey A. sold $500,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP owns 356,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 2.25M were reported by Franklin. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 785,254 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). High Pointe Capital Lc owns 14,500 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 11,808 are held by Anderson Hoagland. Glenview Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 724,752 shares. 119,346 are held by Macquarie Grp Inc Limited. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 33,589 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Allstate owns 23,814 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.