Bartlett & Co Holds Stake in Deere Co (DE); Hartline Investment Lifted Its Splunk Com (SPLK) Position by $593,836; Share Value Rose

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc Com (SPLK) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 4,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21,183 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 16,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.47. About 1.00 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Deere Co (DE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 209,147 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43M, up from 204,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Deere Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $155.23. About 837,759 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk Earnings: SPLK Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,477 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 1,700 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 287,396 shares. Sit Invest Assocs holds 25,200 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fin has 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.14% or 7,220 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.12% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp holds 0.05% or 110,810 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Gp invested in 0% or 618 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 428,000 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Raymond James Na reported 2,434 shares stake. Jennison Assoc Ltd invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,800 shares. Waddell And Reed has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,189 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 87,209 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 542 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hyman Charles D owns 122,017 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Company reported 59,766 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,766 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Guyasuta Investment Advsr has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Colony Ltd Liability accumulated 4,006 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park National Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,097 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Company holds 1,420 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial holds 920 shares. 590,800 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation.